Joaquim News: Credited with assist

Joaquim assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Monterrey.

The center-back tried to break the lines and move the lines forward, but a defensive mistake led this pass to become a through ball for Andre-Pierre Gignac, who buried home the winner. Joaquim will remain a key player for Tigres defensively. He's not expected to have a big role in attacking stats, but that won't matter much as long as he continues to start regular and rack up defensive statistics on a steady basis.