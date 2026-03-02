Joaquim News: Eligible after ban

Joaquim is an option again after serving a one-game suspension in last weekend's match against America.

Joaquim could be selected in the double week against Puebla and Monterrey, potentially taking Cesar Araujo's place in the starting lineup, with Romulo Zwarg returning from defense to midfield. Prior to the ban, Joaquim went through several ups and downs, scoring twice for his team but recording an own goal and red card over his last four appearances across all competitions. Still, he should be a strong defensive contributor if he avoids further errors.