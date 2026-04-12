Joaquim News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Joaquim made three tackles (one won), 12 clearances and two interceptions during Saturday's 4-1 win over Chivas.

Joaquim was outstanding at the heart of the defense, racking up double-digit clearances for the fourth time this season and dominating opposing forwards during the entire contest. With a goal, an assist, 10 tackles, 24 clearances and eight interceptions over his last four starts, the center-back is once again building momentum ahead of the decisive stretch of the campaign.