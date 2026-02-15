Joaquim News: Records own goal in loss

Joaquim recorded an own goal and one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Joaquim headed a ball into his own net when the goalkeeper had already run for it, leading to an own goal in the 56th minute against La Maquina. It was quite a disappointing outcome for him considering that he had previously scored for his side in two straight games across all competitions. He should stay in the initial lineup for upcoming clashes, aiming to avoid any more mistakes and improve on his Clausura averages of 4.5 clearances, 1.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game.