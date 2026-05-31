Joaquim News: Scores in CCC title defeat

Joaquim (undisclosed) scored one goal from three shots (two on target) in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final match against Toluca.

Joaquim got involved through an extra-time header that sent the game to penalty shootout in his return from the injury which forced him to miss the last three clashes of the Clausura campaign. His inclusion in the middle of a back four pushed Jesus Alberto Angulo to a bench role, with both Joaquim and Romulo Zwarg getting the nod in the decisive matchup. The 27-year-old completed a productive season by making an impact on both boxes, as he tallied five goals and one assist in addition to his 96 clearances over 21 appearances between league and CCC activity.