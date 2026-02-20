Joaquim News: Sent off against Pachuca

Joaquim received a straight red card during Friday's clash with Pachuca.

Joaquim committed a foul that was judged worthy of a red card after VAR review in the first minutes of the second half during the week seven match. He'll consequently be banned for the upcoming visit to America, leaving the Tigers without an ever-present member of the back line. His suspension will lead to either midfielder Romulo Zwarg being deployed in defense, or a direct replacement by Juan Jose Purata or Francisco Reyes. The next chance for Joaquim to play will come on March 4 versus Puebla.