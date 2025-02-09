Joaquin Correa Injury: Questionable for Fiorentina match

Correa (calf) has reprised training with the rest of the group over the weekend and could be called up for Monday's game versus Fiorentina, Sky Italy reported.

Correa is on track to be back on the bench after missing a month due to a calf injury. He'll battle for backup minutes with Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic if indeed available. He has played just five times so far, notching one goal, two assists, five shots (two on target) and three chances created.