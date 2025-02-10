Joaquin Fernandez News: Sent off against Chivas

Fernandez was shown a red card as a substitute in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Guadalajara.

Fernandez made his first appearance since joining Xolos from Expansion club Dorados for the Clausura 2025 campaign. However, he's now suspended for the next match against Juarez after being sent off due to a reckless tackle. Jesus Alejandro Gomez may continue to start at left-back while Fernandez serves his ban, but the new signing will have a high chance of playing under the team's constant rotation once he's eligible to return in a Feb. 21 clash with Puebla.