Joaquin Injury: Forced off at halftime

Joaquin was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 5-3 victory against San Jose due to a hamstring injury, according to Chad Smith for KC Soccer Journal.

Joaquin couldn't continue after the break after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half on Sunday. He had a solid outing before that, registering one tackle and seven clearances. He was replaced by Robert Voloder, who could see increased playing time in the backline if the injury proves to be serious.