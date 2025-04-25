Fantasy Soccer
Joaquin Injury: Not likely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:02am

Fernandez (hamstring) is not expected to play against Cincinnati on Saturday, according to Thad Bell of the KC Soccer Journal.

Fernandez exited the 5-3 win over San Jose due to a hamstring problem, so it's not surprising to see him sidelined for this weekend's clash. If he ends up being ruled out, which is the most likely scenario, then his next chance to play would come against the Galaxy on Sunday, May 4.

Joaquin
Sporting Kansas City
