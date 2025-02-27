Joaquin News: Makes seven clearances at Austin

Joaquin registered seven clearances in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Joaquin had a good defensive outing and led KC in clearances, but it wasn't enough to avoid the loss on the road. The centerback also received his first yellow card in the proccess. He logged just two starts for the club in 2024, with five tackles and six clearances over that span.