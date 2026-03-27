Joaquin Panichelli Injury: ACL injury confirmed

Panichelli was diagnosed with an ACL tear on his right knee and will miss the rest of the 2025/26 season, as well as the upcoming World Cup.

The striker was having an excellent season with Strasbourg, notching 16 goals in 27 appearances, but this represents a major blow for both the club and the player. Panichelli was on the roster bubble to represent Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but that won't be the case anymore. Panichelli will also miss the opening months of the 2026/27 season, and the rehab process will ultimately determine whether he'll be able to play before the end of the calendar year.