Joaquin Panichelli Injury: Suffers possible ACL injury

Panichelli has suffered a possible ACL injury and is expected to miss the World Cup, reports Martin Arevalo of ESPN.

Panichelli is fresh off a brace from the bench in Ligue 1, but unfortunately if confirmed, a ACL injury could keep him out until 2027. He's in the middle of a dream season with Strasbourg, scoring 16 goals from 27 appearances. The hope is that he has no more tears in his knee, but until surgery and another MRI, more information won't be known. David Fofana has started two of the last three league games and could continue in that role with Panichelli out.