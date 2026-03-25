Joaquin Panichelli News: Plays hero role off bench

Panichelli scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Nantes.

Panichelli came off the bench and changed the game completely, scoring the equalizer with a finish from close range after a cross from Gessime Yassine. He would end up netting the game-winner in the 94th minute after latching on to a loose ball inside the box. Panichelli's performances have caught the eye of the Argentina national team, and the striker has 16 goals in 27 appearances (24 starts) in the current Ligue 1 campaign.