Joaquin Panichelli News: Scores from the spot

Panichelli scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Lyon.

Strasbourg's top scorer did find the back of the net on Sunday, though it came from the penalty spot and not in open play. Panichelli was aggressive though, and he'll need to keep being aggressive against a tough Lens side if he wants to score. Lens have only conceded 20 goals in 23 matches domestically.