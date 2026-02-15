Joaquin Panichelli News: Scores late penalty

Panichelli scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Panichelli stepped off the bench and thrived in a high pressure moment, burying the penalty that helped Strasbourg steal one point at the Velodrome. The spot kick was given after Emerson clipped Gessime Yassine while attempting a clearance inside his own box. Geronimo Rulli got a touch on the strike but could not keep it out, as Panichelli blasted it straight down the middle with authority. The striker still sits second in the Ligue 1 scoring race with 12 goals in 22 appearances, two behind Mason Greenwood.