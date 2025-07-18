Joaquin Pereyra News: 16 crosses in defeat

Pereyra registered one shot (one on goal), 16 crosses (four accurate) and eight corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Los Angeles Football Club.

Pereyra attempted 16 crosses, which was his most in any game this season. He has completed six assists and has been the main set-piece taker for Minnesota United with 82, compared to Julian Gressel with 26. In this game, eight of his 16 crosses were from corners, and he completed four crosses in total. In each of his last four games, he has created at least two chances.