Pereyra couldn't score as he did in each of the two previous games and missed a clear chance at the start of the second half. However, the forward was still very productive, being involved in several dangerous plays for a very well-rounded stat line. With two goals off 12 shots, seven chances created and 16 crosses over his last four appearances, Pereyra is enjoying one of his best stretches of the campaign at the right time, with his team trying to close out regular season with the top spot at Western Conference.