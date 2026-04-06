Joaquin Pereyra headshot

Joaquin Pereyra News: Assists for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Pereyra assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Pereyra created three chances, and one of them was dangerous enough for the assist and win during the clash. Pereyra was threatening every time he got on the ball and it was a problem for the Galaxy right from the first minutes. Pereyra was stellar throughout and has big upside whenever he gets time on the wall.

Joaquin Pereyra
Minnesota United
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