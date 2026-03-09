Joaquin Pereyra headshot

Joaquin Pereyra News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Pereyra took two shots (both off target), created two chances, sent in five crosses, and assisted on Minnesota's lone goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Pereyra notched his second assist in three games, and he continues to be a bright spot in the Minnesota attack while they await the arrival of playmaker James Rodriguez. Up next is a daunting task, going on the road on Sunday to face a Vancouver Whitecaps unit that is firing on all cylinders.

Joaquin Pereyra
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
