Joaquin Pereyra News: Assists in loss
Pereyra took two shots (both off target), created two chances, sent in five crosses, and assisted on Minnesota's lone goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Pereyra notched his second assist in three games, and he continues to be a bright spot in the Minnesota attack while they await the arrival of playmaker James Rodriguez. Up next is a daunting task, going on the road on Sunday to face a Vancouver Whitecaps unit that is firing on all cylinders.
