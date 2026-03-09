Joaquin Pereyra News: Assists in loss

Pereyra took two shots (both off target), created two chances, sent in five crosses, and assisted on Minnesota's lone goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Pereyra notched his second assist in three games, and he continues to be a bright spot in the Minnesota attack while they await the arrival of playmaker James Rodriguez. Up next is a daunting task, going on the road on Sunday to face a Vancouver Whitecaps unit that is firing on all cylinders.