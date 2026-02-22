Joaquin Pereyra headshot

Joaquin Pereyra News: Assists in Saturday's opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Pereyra assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC.

Pereyra assisted Morris Duggan's close-range strike in the 40th minute Saturday, a goal which tied the match at 1-1 heading into the halftime break. It was the only chance he created in the match, but he recorded three accurate crosses and took five corners in a productive 90 minutes to open up the 2026 campaign.

Joaquin Pereyra
Minnesota United
