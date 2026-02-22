Joaquin Pereyra News: Assists in Saturday's opener
Pereyra assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC.
Pereyra assisted Morris Duggan's close-range strike in the 40th minute Saturday, a goal which tied the match at 1-1 heading into the halftime break. It was the only chance he created in the match, but he recorded three accurate crosses and took five corners in a productive 90 minutes to open up the 2026 campaign.
