Joaquin Pereyra News: Assists in Saturday's opener

Pereyra assisted Morris Duggan's close-range strike in the 40th minute Saturday, a goal which tied the match at 1-1 heading into the halftime break. It was the only chance he created in the match, but he recorded three accurate crosses and took five corners in a productive 90 minutes to open up the 2026 campaign.