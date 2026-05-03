Joaquin Pereyra News: Assists in Saturday's win
Pereyra assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Columbus Crew.
Pereyra recorded his fourth assist of the season Saturday as he assisted Kelvin Yeboah's header in the 66th minute which tied the match at 2-2. He created a season-high four chances and also added five crosses and four corners on the attack. He also made one interception and one clearance as he played the full 90 minutes for the first time since April 5.
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