Joaquin Pereyra headshot

Joaquin Pereyra News: Clinical finish in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Pereyra scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Pereyra slid the ball into the bottom corner of the net Sunday from a tight angle to briefly give Minnesota an advantage in what would result in a 2-2 draw versus Austin. The midfielder led the attack with seven crosses (four accurate) and contributed two interceptions to the defensive effort. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Pereyra has created 10 chances from 26 crosses (10 accurate) and 11 corners.

Joaquin Pereyra
Minnesota United
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