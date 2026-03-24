Joaquin Pereyra News: Five crosses in 0-0 draw
Pereyra had five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Pereyra attempted five crosses, including two from corners as his side drew 0-0 at home to Seattle Sounders. He has played 90 minutes in all five games this season and provided two assists. He has continued his run as Minnesota's main set piece taker, having taken two in this match.
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