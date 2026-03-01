Joaquin Pereyra News: Five shots Saturday
Pereyra had five shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win versus FC Cincinnati.
Pereyra led the team with five shots Saturday, two of which he put on target. He also tied for the team lead with five crosses, with one of them being accurate. He also helped keep his first clean sheet of the season in another productive start for the Argentinian.
