Joaquin Pereyra News: Logs double-digit crosses in draw

Pereyra created two chances and sent in 10 crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's scoreless draw against Toronto.

Pereyra couldn't help his side scoring as he did with three assists over the previous two games but it wasn't for lack of trying as he put up double-digit crosses for the second time this year and once again created multiple scoring occasions. After having some games to adapt to MLS during the second half of the previous campaign, the midfielder is now beginning to heat up, with four assists, 15 chances created and 33 crosses over the last five starts.