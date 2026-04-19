Joaquin Pereyra News: Only lacking end product
Pereyra took five shots (one on goal), crossed five times inaccurately and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.
Pereyra finished with the second most chances created on the team while leading Minnesota in shots and crosses. The attacker has combined for an assist, eight shots, three chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.
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