Joaquin Pereyra News: Sets up goal on Saturday
Pereyra assisted once to go with five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.
Pereyra set up the second goal for Tani Oluwaseyi in the 55th minute with a good long range pass. Pereyra created three chances and also made four tackles and two interceptions. He has featured in six games and recorded 13 tackles and six interceptions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now