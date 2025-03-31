Joaquin Pereyra News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Pereyra assisted once to go with five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Pereyra set up the second goal for Tani Oluwaseyi in the 55th minute with a good long range pass. Pereyra created three chances and also made four tackles and two interceptions. He has featured in six games and recorded 13 tackles and six interceptions.