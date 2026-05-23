Joaquin Pereyra headshot

Joaquin Pereyra News: Sets up late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Pereyra had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing nine times (four accurate) and creating four chances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with RSL.

Pereyra set up Mauricio Gonzalez in the 93rd minute assisting the game tying goal while leading Minnesota in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first since May 2nd for the winger as he's combined for six shots, six chances created and 22 crosses over his last three starts.

Joaquin Pereyra
Minnesota United
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