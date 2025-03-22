Fantasy Soccer
Joaquin Pereyra headshot

Joaquin Pereyra News: Significantly increases output

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 10:37pm

Pereyra registered three shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

March's first half saw Pereyra log two shots on goal and three accurate crosses. For both categories, he equaled them Saturday. Pereyra's 2024 season includes one shot on goal and three accurate crosses. For both the shot and cross categories, it is clear he easily exceeded them during March, and the achievements took less than half of 10 appearances.

Joaquin Pereyra
Minnesota United
