Joaquin Pereyra News: Significantly increases output

Pereyra registered three shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

March's first half saw Pereyra log two shots on goal and three accurate crosses. For both categories, he equaled them Saturday. Pereyra's 2024 season includes one shot on goal and three accurate crosses. For both the shot and cross categories, it is clear he easily exceeded them during March, and the achievements took less than half of 10 appearances.