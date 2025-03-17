Joaquin Pereyra News: Solid outing Saturday

Pereyra assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Pereyra had another consistent outing on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City, providing the assist for Tani Oluwaseyi's second goal right after halftime. The midfielder has been reliable in the first four games of the season, recording seven shots and eight tackles with balanced stats across those matches. He will look to contribute again on Saturday against LA Galaxy.