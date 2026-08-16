Joaquin Pereyra News: Tallies late equalizer

Pereyra scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake.

Pereyra was able to get a touch in before Rafael's save attempt, giving Minnesota United a key point in a 1-1 draw. The attacker should continue racking up gaudy offensive stats against Atlanta United, a side which has conceded 34 goals in 19 MLS matches so far.