Joaquin Pereyra headshot

Joaquin Pereyra News: Tallies late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Pereyra scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake.

Pereyra was able to get a touch in before Rafael's save attempt, giving Minnesota United a key point in a 1-1 draw. The attacker should continue racking up gaudy offensive stats against Atlanta United, a side which has conceded 34 goals in 19 MLS matches so far.

Joaquin Pereyra
Minnesota United
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