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Joaquin Pereyra News: Ten crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Pereyra generated two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution.

Pereyra was Minnesota's most dangerous attacking presence in Saturday's 1-2 defeat at Gillette Stadium, coming closest to an equalizer in the second half when his well-struck effort was pushed away by Matt Turner at his near post after a sharp turn inside the New England defensive line, while also adding ten crosses and one key pass. The Argentine midfielder operates as the creative spine of his side's system, linking play between the lines and leading the team with 26 big chances created across 14 MLS appearances, with his ability to unlock compact defenses on full display despite the result. Pereyra has now registered one goal and four assists across 14 MLS appearances this season.

Joaquin Pereyra
Minnesota United
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