Joaquin Pereyra News: Three corners in loss

Pereyra generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Los Angeles Football Club.

Pereyra seems to be the main set-piece taker going forward as he took three corners Saturday. We knew that Minnesota would start the season suing a formation with two "8"s, per coach Eric Ramsey, and it seems that Pereyra and Hassani Dotsan wlll be the guys going forward. This could boost his fantasy value going forward, with his chance of getting assists significantly improving.