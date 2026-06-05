Joaquin Piquerez Moreira Injury: Joins World Cup, still recovering

Piquerez (ankle) has been called up for the World Cup by Uruguay but is still in recovery from an ankle injury, according to Brahian Kuchman of Tenefield Oficial.

Piquerez has been called up for the World Cup but is still battling his injury status after around two months out, having suffered an ankle injury in a friendly with Uruguay. That said, the last time he played was March 27, leaving a big gap since last seeing the field, a bit of a questionable move heading into the World Cup. After nearly missing the tournament altogether, this will be a concern heading into the first few matches, as he is likely to miss some time through the first two games.