Joaquin Piquerez Moreira Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Piquerez was forced to exit Friday's international friendly game against England after twisting his ankle, ESPN Brasil reports.

Piquerez operated as Uruguay's starting left-back during one of their last practice matchups before the World Cup, but he left early with a worrying issue. The Palmeiras defender could be a doubt for both his club and country in upcoming weeks if he has suffered a considerable problem. The Uruguayan national team does have plenty of options to cover his spot with Mathias Olivera able to move from the center to the flank, and both Juan Sanabria and Matias Vina offering other alternatives.