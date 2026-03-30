Joaquin Piquerez Moreira Injury: Severe issue confirmed

Piquerez (ankle) is officially ruled out for a long period following surgery to repair a right ankle ligament tear, his club announced Monday.

Piquerez will likely miss months of action, so he'll be absent for Uruguay in the World Cup. The left-back was in good form with Palmeiras and had represented his country several times over the past year. His absence could mean a chance for Mathias Olivera to feature in a wide role, with both Juan Sanabria and Matias Vina offering more natural options for upcoming international activity.