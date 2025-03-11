Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joaquin Seys headshot

Joaquin Seys Injury: Not in the squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Seys (hamstring) isn't included in the squad list for the second leg against Aston Villa in the Champions League, the club announced.

Seys suffered a hamstring injury before the first leg and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's match. He had started all but one Champions League game before the setback. Kyriani Sabbe will likely replace him again at right-back against Aston Villa.

Joaquin Seys
Club Brugge
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now