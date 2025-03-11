Joaquin Seys Injury: Not in the squad list
Seys (hamstring) isn't included in the squad list for the second leg against Aston Villa in the Champions League, the club announced.
Seys suffered a hamstring injury before the first leg and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's match. He had started all but one Champions League game before the setback. Kyriani Sabbe will likely replace him again at right-back against Aston Villa.
