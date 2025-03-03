Joaquin Seys Injury: Out for first leg

Seys is out for Tuesday's match against Aston Villa due to a hamstring injury, according to manager Nicky Hayen, per Sporza. "There will be another MRI scan today. Normally we will know more this afternoon

Seys has suffered an injury ahead of Tuesday's UCL contest, unfortunately leaving the defender out for the first leg of their tilt against Aston Villa. This will be a tough loss for the club, as he has started in all but one of their UCL contests this season. That said, this will force a change, with Kyriani Sabbe as a possible replacement after seeing a start at right-back earlier in the competition.