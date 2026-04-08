Joaquin Valiente News: Assists as substitute
Valiente assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory over D.C. United.
Valiente subbed on in the second-half and created Osaze Urhoghide's goal in the 78th minute with his second assist in the season. The midfielder also sent in the second-most crosses despite his limited time in the pitch. That was his second appearance off bench to go with three starts so far.
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