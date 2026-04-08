Joaquin Valiente headshot

Joaquin Valiente News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Valiente assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory over D.C. United.

Valiente subbed on in the second-half and created Osaze Urhoghide's goal in the 78th minute with his second assist in the season. The midfielder also sent in the second-most crosses despite his limited time in the pitch. That was his second appearance off bench to go with three starts so far.

Joaquin Valiente
FC Dallas
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