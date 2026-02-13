Joaquin Valiente News: Completes move to FC Dallas

Valiente has completed a permanent transfer to FC Dallas until the end of the 2027/28 MLS season on Friday. The deal includes club options for the 2028/29 and 2029/30 seasons.

Valiente spent the 2025 season on loan from Defensor Sporting at Barcelona SC in Ecuador, where he racked up five goals and six assists across 48 appearances. The midfielder will add some much-needed creativity to Dallas, though it's uncertain if he'll gain a starting role right away. He'll aim to make his debut in the season opener against Toronto FC on Saturday, Feb. 21.