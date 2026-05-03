Joaquin Valiente News: Creative impact Saturday

Valiente had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls.

Valiente helped his side to a vital win, generating the most chances among all players in the game and delivering a secondary assist in the opening goal. He bounced back to the starting lineup after one substitute appearance, and he may now remain in contention with Logan Farrington for a place in the front line. The playmaker should also retain set-piece upside as he continues to share corners and free kicks with Santiago Moreno.