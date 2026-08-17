Joaquin Valiente News: Sets up game winner

Valiente had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing twice (one accurate) and creating three chances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Austin.

Valiente set up Petar Musa in the 73rd minute assisting the game winning goal while finishing with the second most chances created on the team. The assist was the first since April 4th for Valiente as he's combined for two shots, three chances created and eight crosses over his last three starts.