Joaquin Valiente News: Shines against Houston

Valiente had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing seven times (two accurate), creating three chances and making four tackles (winning all four) during Saturday's 4-3 win over Houston.

Valiente set up Petar Musa in the 86th minute while leading Dallas in crosses, chances created and tackles during the win. The assist was the first MLS goal involvement for Valiente as he's made three straight starts combining for two shots, five chances created and 10 crosses over that stretch.