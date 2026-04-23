Jocelin Ta Bi Injury: Back in training

Ta Bi (leg) has returned to team training this week and is closing in on a return to competitive action, according to coach Regis le Bris. "Jocelin started training again this week.

Ta Bi's return to team training is a significant milestone after undergoing surgery in March, though the club is expected to manage his minutes carefully given his injury-plagued spell since joining the squad. The forward has featured in just two matches this season, making a cautious reintegration the most sensible approach over the final stretch of the campaign. His return nonetheless adds a welcome attacking option for coach Regis le Bris as the season winds down.