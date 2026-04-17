Jocelin Ta Bi Injury: Closer to return

Ta Bi (ankle) is eyeing a return in the next few weeks, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "Jocelin is still sidelined, but [he] is close to reconnecting with the squad. Probably around the Nottingham Forest game."

Ta Bi is nearing a return after surgery in March, as the attacker is looking to rejoin the squad around the Nottingham Forest game. That said, this is good news but doesn't confirm a return, potentially needing more time to build fitness. However, the good news is he looks to be returning by the end of the season, good news for the attacker after constant injuries since joining the team.