Jocelin Ta Bi Injury: Injured in debut

Jocelin would earn his Premier League debut but was cut short in the first half, with the attacker suffering an injury in the 39th minute. This will likely set the attacker up for testing after the match, getting a further assessment of the injury. This would force Romaine Mundle on the field in his place, with Chemsdine Talbi another option to take some time in the attack.