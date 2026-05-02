Jocelin Ta Bi Injury: Makes bench Saturday
Ta Bi (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Wolves.
Ta Bi returned to the matchday squad after undergoing ankle surgery in March, with coach Regis Le Bris confirming he should be available for the weekend fixture. The forward has featured in just two matches this season due to his injury-plagued spell, and a bench role represents a cautious but logical first step in his reintegration given the length of his absence.
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