Jocelin Ta Bi headshot

Jocelin Ta Bi Injury: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 6:17am

Ta Bi (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Wolves.

Ta Bi returned to the matchday squad after undergoing ankle surgery in March, with coach Regis Le Bris confirming he should be available for the weekend fixture. The forward has featured in just two matches this season due to his injury-plagued spell, and a bench role represents a cautious but logical first step in his reintegration given the length of his absence.

Jocelin Ta Bi
Sunderland
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