Jocelin Ta Bi Injury: May need surgery

Ta Bi (ankle) could potentially need surgery, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Jason Jones of the Sunderland Echo. "It's still an assessment at the minute. It might be necessary."

Ta Bi went down just a match ago due to an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out a month, but could be eyeing a longer absence, with surgery now on the table. This will be something to monitor after Romaine Mundle just received surgery, potentially losing even more depth. The good news is that it is a minor loss of depth, as despite earning his first start in the match that he gotten injured in, he had only played in one other match since joining the club.