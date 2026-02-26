Jocelin Ta Bi Injury: Out at least one month

Ta Bi may need surgery for the injury he sustained against Fulham in the previous match and is expected to be sidelined for at least one month, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "He may need surgery. It could be a month before we see Jocelin training... "

Ta Bi may require surgery for the injury he sustained against Fulham in the previous match and could potentially resume training in about a month. The forward made his first start last week, and his absence could be felt. Chemsdine Talbi is expected to take on a larger role in his absence.